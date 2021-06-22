he Kentucky State Police Post 11 London responded to a fatal crash that occurred just after 08:50 am today. The accident happened on US27 near the Tucker Road intersection of McCreary County, Kentucky.
Upon arrival and through investigation, officers found 32 year old Tiffany J. Renfro, of Parkers Lake traveling north on US27 operating a 2015 Black 4-door KIA Optima when she crossed the center line and collided with a 2016 White International tractor trailer operated by 48 year old Kenneth W. Bray, of Somerset, Kentucky.
Renfro was pronounced deceased at the scene by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office. Bray was not injured in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not known at this time and Renfro was not utilizing her seat belt at the time of the collision. Traffic had to be rerouted around Tucker Road for several hours while Reconstructionist processed the scene.
Assisting on scene: KSP Trooper Dackery Larkey: CVE Officers, McCreary Co. Sheriff’s Department, McCreary Ambulance Service, McCreary Coroner’s Office, Whitley City Fire Department and Kentucky State Highway Department. Trooper Larkey continues the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.