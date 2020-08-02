Laurel Sheriff's Accident Reconstructionist Deputy Brad Mink investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic fatality which occurred on US 25 near the intersection of Fariston Road approximately 1 1/2 miles South of London early Saturday morning August 1, 2020 at approximately 12:17 AM. Sheriff's investigators report that apparently a pedestrian was crossing the dimly lit roadway when she walked in front of the path of a southbound Ford pickup.
- The pedestrian was identified as: Laura Frederick age 56 of Gray, KY – transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.
- The pickup truck driver: Patrick Marker age 21 of London – no injuries reported.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office: Shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Tommy Houston, and K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler. Also assisting at the scene and on the investigation were: London Laurel Rescue squad, Lily Volunteer Fire department, the Laurel County Coroner's office.
