Laurel Sheriff's Accident Reconstructionist Deputy Brad Mink investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic fatality which occurred on US 25 near the intersection of Fariston Road approximately 1 1/2 miles South of London early Saturday morning August 1, 2020 at approximately 12:17 AM. Sheriff's investigators report that apparently a pedestrian was crossing the dimly lit roadway when she walked in front of the path of a southbound Ford pickup.

  • The pedestrian was identified as: Laura Frederick age 56 of Gray, KY – transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London where she was pronounced deceased a short time later. 
  • The pickup truck driver: Patrick Marker age 21 of London – no injuries reported.

Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office: Shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Tommy Houston, and K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler. Also assisting at the scene and on the investigation were: London Laurel Rescue squad, Lily Volunteer Fire department, the Laurel County Coroner's office.

Support Local Journalism

We are there for you

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you