Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Traffic Crash Reconstructionist/Deputy Brad Mink investigated a two vehicle fatal traffic crash which occurred on Keavy Road(Ky 363) approximately 4 miles South of London on Sunday morning July 11, 2021 at approximately 9:18 AM. Sheriff's investigators report that apparently a Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on KY 363 when it rounded a sharp curve traveling into the northbound lane striking a Nissan Titan head-on. The occupants were identified as:
- the white colored Nissan Rogue driven by Eric Hone age 49 of Williamsburg transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased later by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office. No passengers were in this vehicle.
- A tan colored Nissan Titan driven by Clayton Thomas age 29 of London transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries. A passenger- Elizabeth Thomas age 35 of London transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries.
Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Jamie Etherton. Also assisting at the scene and on the investigation were: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Fire Department, and the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.