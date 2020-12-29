A one-vehicle accident on Paw Paw Road claimed the life of a woman Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the Lockard's Creek, Manchester and Horse Creek Rescue Squads responded quickly to the accident near Yeager Branch.  

The victim was partially thrown from the vehicle in a creek just off the roadway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name is being withheld due to notification of next of kin.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department is investigating the accident.  We will have more information here at themanchesterenterprise.com once it becomes available.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you