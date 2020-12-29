A one-vehicle accident on Paw Paw Road claimed the life of a woman Tuesday afternoon.
Members of the Lockard's Creek, Manchester and Horse Creek Rescue Squads responded quickly to the accident near Yeager Branch.
The victim was partially thrown from the vehicle in a creek just off the roadway.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her name is being withheld due to notification of next of kin.
The Clay County Sheriff's Department is investigating the accident. We will have more information here at themanchesterenterprise.com once it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.