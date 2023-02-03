Faye Eversole Johnson, age 73 departed this life on Monday, January 30, 2023 at the home of her son in Greenfield, Indiana. She was born on Tuesday, February 1, 1949 in Manchester to Elzie and Lizzie (Wagers) Eversole.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: James E. Patterson and wife Tammy, Gary Patterson and wife Margaret, Benny Patterson and wife Dawn, Freddie Patterson and Arleen Pinkston; 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Also surviving are these sisters: Charlene, Edith, Cleo and Geraldine.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Elzie and Lizzie Eversole.
Funeral Services for Faye Eversole Johnson will be conducted on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tim Reid and Rondall Westerfield will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday from 6PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
