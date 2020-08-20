A federal investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of Crystal Rogers continued Wednesday as agents from an FBI evidence response team and the IRS made their presence felt in Bardstown during the morning and evening.
Around a dozen agents were on hand at a facility off Susannah Avenue in Bardstown that morning, where they removed and cataloged several items from Rogers’ storage unit. Agent Katie Anderson with the FBI’s office in Louisville said the search of the unit was consented to by Sherry Ballard, the mother of Crystal.
The items ranged from children’s toys to small cases, books and boxes of paper. Agents could be seen photographing some of the items and making note of everything they found.
A few members of Rogers’ family waited in the shade and observed the search, commenting they had been there since around 10 a.m. The team packed up and left the area shortly before noon. The search was a joint operation between the FBI and IRS.
On Wednesday evening at about 6:15 p.m., FBI agents revisited the Glenview Drive neighborhood in Bardstown where Brooks Houck — Rogers’ former boyfriend and a prime suspect in her disappearance — resides. Agents from the FBI and IRS raided his home, as well as the Houck family farm, and his brother Nick’s residence less than two weeks prior and confiscated a number of items as evidence.
FBI agents in two-person teams canvassed the Glenview Drive neighborhood Wednesday evening, going door-to-door and interviewing residents, beginning at the top of the subdivision. Witnesses said agents asked about events and photographs related to the time of Rogers’ disappearance, including pictures of vehicles seen in the area at the time.
Rogers disappeared in 2015 over the Fourth of July holiday. On July 5, 2015, her vehicle was found disabled and abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway with some personal belongings inside.
While agents could not comment on the specifics of what brought them to the storage unit, Wednesday’s search was among several visits conducted by the FBI and IRS in Bardstown related to the Rogers investigation. The FBI Louisville Field Office formally took over the investigation earlier this month but has assisted the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies in the case for more than a year.
In addition to the search warrants executed in early August and the search of the storage unit on Wednesday, Rogers’ car is being processed by federal forensic examiners.
The FBI has created a website, CrystalRogersTaskforce.com, where it shares limited information about the case. On that site, the agency has posted surveillance photos of vehicles in an attempt to find the drivers, who may have “important information” related to the case. The FBI is also interested in obtaining surveillance footage and statements from residents living or driving through the area of Poplar Flat Road and Farmaway Drive the morning of July 4, 2015, according to an update on the taskforce website shared last week.
“We cannot comment on specific tips received, but we can say that we have received numerous tips through the website,” Anderson said. “We are taking every tip seriously and following them where they may lead.”
In July, human remains were found in a remote river area near the Washington County line, and while the FBI searches kicked off just a few weeks after that discovery, the identity of those remains has not been confirmed. The remains were sent to the FBI lab in Quantico for testing, though no timeline has been provided on when results will be announced.
A $25,000 reward has been established for information leading to Rogers' whereabouts.
