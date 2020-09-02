The Manchester Federal Corrections Institute is battling a severe outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility.

In the last seven days, 22 cases have been reported at FCI involving staff and inmates.

During that same time span only two cases have been reported within the community.

FCI reports 124 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 14 staff members.  The institute currently has 45 active inmate cases eight active staff cases.  83 inmates are listed as recovered with nine staff as recovered.

