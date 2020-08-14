Twenty-three positive cases have been reported today at Manchester FCI, according to Christie Green, Director of Public Health at Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
"We have confirmed that the 23 new cases reported by the Governor are among inmates and staff at the Manchester Federal Corrections Institute," Green said. "Currently, Manchester FCI is reporting 30 active cases among inmates and two among staff. The total case count for Manchester FCI is now 76 among inmates and 10 among staff."
Green also reports three new confirmed cases for Clay residents, two probable cases, two recovered and two hospitalized.
Clay now has 207 confirmed cases with 40 active and 162 recovered.
