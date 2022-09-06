The United States Marshal Service says a man with a Clay County address has failed to register as sex offender.
An indictment was returned by a federal grand jury London against Hobart J. Barrett, also known as Hobert Barrett, 75, was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender registration, according to federal documents.
Barrett was sentenced March 22, 1993, to 170 months incarceration for kidnapping in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. The case involved a five-year-old female victim that was a stranger to Barrett, court records indicate.
In 2007, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina certified Barrett as a sexually dangerous person under the Adam Walsh Act. On December 1, 2011, the court ordered Barrett civilly committed as a sexually dangerous person. In a May 8, 2020, order, Barrett was found to not be sexually dangerous to others if released under various conditions, as monitored by the United States Probation Officer. The requirements included location monitoring technology and SORNA compliant registration as a sex offender.
Court records indicate on September 25, 2020, Barrett was released in the Eastern District of Kentucky under the conditions specified in the May 8th order. On September 28, 2020, Barrett’s supervising officer, USPO Nick Jones, advised him of his registration requirements and installed GPS monitoring software. Barrett’s registered address was 845 Muddy Gap Road in Manchester, Kentucky. Barrett registered in Kentucky as a lifetime registrant. The address listed is for Dismas Charities of Manchester.
On July 27, 2022, the USPO received a tamper alert for the GPS device assigned to Barrett. The monitoring device was found later that day in a grassy area in Richmond, Kentucky. The device had been cut off and discarded. Barrett did not return to his registered address, has not notified the USPO of his location, and has not updated his registration with his current location.
The U.S. Marshals Service informed the court Barrett is in the District of Wyoming awaiting transport to Kentucky. Upon his return he will be arraigned in federal court.
