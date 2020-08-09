FORREST BERKSHIRE/The Kentucky Standard
Federal agents remained on the ground Saturday morning on one of at least three sites two days after the FBI announced it was now the lead agency in the search for Crystal Rogers.
Most activity was centered around the Houck family farm off Paschal Ballard Lane Friday and Saturday.
Agents also raided the homes of Brooks Houck, Rogers’ boyfriend when she went missing in July 2015, and his brother, Nick Houck, Thursday morning.
Neither of the brothers were arrested and they were released back into their homes after the agents cleared the scenes.
On Thursday, about 20 agents, most wearing windbreakers and T-shirts identifying them as IRS agents, searched Brooks’ home on Glenview Drive. Agents seized hundreds of documents, filing cabinets, at least six firearms and other items and loaded them into a van.
Brooks remained at the home during the day, sequestered off to the side of the residence. About mid-afternoon he spent more than two hours speaking with an investigator at a card table set up in the driveway, as the agent presented a sheaf of documents.
At around 3:45 p.m., agents left without addressing the gaggle of media that had camped out across the street all day. Less than five minutes after the agents were gone, Brooks and his girlfriend, Crystal Maupin, took to the front yard mowing and weed-eating in front of the assembled cameras, but did not respond to shouted requests for comment.
The search of Nick’s Bardstown home in the Henrytown area stretched into early Thursday evening as agents apparently awaited an additional warrant to search or seize items from his pick-up truck.
Nick was sequestered in a van in the alley behind the home on Pulliam Avenue, and at around 7:45 p.m. he was released from the van barefoot and in shorts and quickly jogged to his door.
Both searches of the Houck brothers’ homes stemmed from a set of nine federal search warrants executed in the early morning hours by FBI tactical teams. While there were similarities to both of those searches — dozens of federal agents searching homes and vehicles and seizing items — there were also some obvious differences. Most of the agents outside Nick’s home were identified as either FBI agents or civilian evidence recovery technicians. At Brooks’ home, the majority of the agents bore IRS identification.
Less was known about the third location — the family farm where the brothers’ mother, Rosemary Houck, lives, and is the location where Rogers is believed to have been last seen alive. Roadways leading to the Houck farm were closed, making it difficult to determine the nature of the investigation at that location. But several eyewitnesses reported seeing heavy equipment headed toward the area, and there were indications a pond and creek on the farm were being searched again.
FBI announces it is now the lead agency
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky announced Thursday morning it was now the lead agency in the Crystal Rogers case.
“I have committed publicly and privately that delivering long-sought justice in Nelson County is the highest priority case of the United States Attorney’s Office,” U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in the announcement. “Today’s efforts by our stalwart FBI, IRS and KSP partners is a major step in honoring that promise.”
Coleman said more than 150 state and federal law enforcement officers began executing federal search warrants Thursday and would be conducting more than 50 interviews as part of the investigation.
“By utilizing federal resources and expertise and by bringing a fresh perspective to the case, those responsible for Crystal’s disappearance will be brought to justice,” the statement read.
The task force also launched a dedicated website, CrystalRogersTaskforce.com, which will serve as the official source for public information on the case. Thursday’s announcement of the site promised “the release of previously withheld, new and unique details will lead us to the last piece of the puzzle.”
“I ask that members of the community think back to July 3rd and 4th of 2015. For those individuals who have information about this incident but who have not yet spoken to law enforcement for whatever reason, please contact us. A hallmark of the FBI is we never give up. The FBI is committed to bringing those responsible to justice, but we are going to need the community’s assistance,” FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown said in the statement.
Up to Thursday, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office had led the investigation, and Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa and his deputies provided support for the agents on Thursday and Friday.
Pineiroa thanked his deputies who had worked on the case for more than five years, and said the FBI’s involvement would enable a more robust investigation.
“The FBI simply has resources that are not available to us,” Pineiroa said. “We are grateful to our FBI partners. I would particularly like to thank retired Detective Jon Snow for his work on the case. There is no doubt that the work that has been done up to today has put us and our partners in the position what we are in now.”
Pineiroa said shortly after he was elected to his first term in 2018 he worked to win assistance from the FBI on the case, and they had been partnering for about 19 months.
Searches likely results of months of work
All three properties targeted in Thursday’s searches had been searched previously over the past five years, and items had been collected in those searches related to both Rogers and the apparent assassination of her father, Tommy Ballard, which is being investigated by Kentucky State Police.
Normally, a new search warrant for a property already searched requires new probable cause or other criteria. The previous search warrants were from state agencies; the FBI announcement said Thursday’s searches were based on federal warrants.
If the FBI has fresh evidence of probable cause, that information was not publicly available.
No identity on human remains announced
As of Saturday morning, there was no word on whether the FBI had determined the identity of human remains found July 23 on the Nelson-Washington county lines, not far from the Houck farm. Tim Beam, a spokesman for the FBI’s Louisville office, would not comment Thursday on the identity of the remains.
An FBI evidence recovery team excavated the remains and sent them to their labs for analysis. The skeletal remains were found buried in a high creek bank near the Beech Fork River. The remains were exposed most likely from erosion of the creek bank because of recent high waters that resulted from heavy rains this spring and last winter.
Other cases could fall under investigation
While the FBI only announced it was taking the lead on the Crystal Rogers case, it referred to other high-profile unsolved cases in Nelson County, including the apparent assassination of Tommy Ballard in November 2016 — the father of Rogers who had led his own investigation into her disappearance — and the May 2013 apparent ambush and assassination of Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis along at Exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway.
“The Kentucky State Police continue to work tirelessly to bring about a successful resolve to several cases in Nelson County,” KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer said. “We have followed up on hundreds of tips from the public and logged thousands of investigative hours towards this endeavor. We will continue our efforts until justice is served and welcome the assistance of our federal partners.”
The Rogers Taskforce website, on its latest developments tab on Friday, also mentioned those other unsolved cases and said new leads could be developed in those as the investigation continues.
“As a result of the overwhelming number of tips received relating to not just Crystal’s disappearance, but also the unsolved murders of Tommy Ballard (Crystal’s father), Jason Ellis, and Kathy and Samantha Netherland, it is necessary to include their cases on this page as well,” it read. “As a small community we remain vigilant in seeking justice for all of the families who deserve answers.”
