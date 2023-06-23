An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Clay County man indicted by a federal grand jury for selling drugs in Laurel County.
According to the indictment, Cody Jordan Collins conspired with others to knowingly and intentionally distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine from August 1, 2021 through March 16, 2023.
During the investigation a large search was held by federal authorites on Island Creek in connection with Collins.
The indictment also has a list of various guns Collins will have to forfeit.
