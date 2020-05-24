A federal grand jury returned a multi-count indictment over drug trafficking in Whitley County against four people.
According to the indictment, On or about a day in February 2020, the exact date unknown, and continuing through on or about February 28, 2020, in Whitley County, in the Eastern District of Kentucky, and elsewhere,
DAVID NICHOLAS EDELSTEIN, aka WHITEBREAD, EDDIE MICHAEL FELTNER, ROBERT TYLER SMITH, and HEATHER LOU WOLFE did conspire with each other and others to knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, in violation of21 U.S.C. § 841(a)(l), all in violation of21 U.S.C.
DEFENDANTS
DAVID NICHOLAS EDELSTEIN, aka WHITEBREAD, EDDIE MICHAEL FELTNER, and ROBERT TYLER SMITH that 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine would be distributed.
As part of the conspiracy, it was agreed upon and reasonably foreseeable as to HEATHER LOU WOLFE that 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine would be distributed.
Before DAVID NICHOLAS EDELSTEIN, aka WHITEBREAD,
committed the offense charged in this count, DAVID NICHOLAS EDELSTEIN, aka WHITEBREAD, had a final conviction for a serious drug felony, namely, a conviction under Kentucky Revised Statute § 218A. l 4 l 2, Trafficking in Controlled Substances First Degree (greater than 2 grams but less than 100 grams ofheroin) for which he served more than 12 months of imprisonment and for which he was released from serving any term of imprisonment related to that offense within 15 years of the commencement of the instant offense.
COUNT2
21 U.S.C. § 841(a)(l)
On or about February 28, 2020, in Whitley County, in the Eastern District of Kentucky,
EDDIE MICHAEL FELTNER, ROBERT TYLER SMITH, and HEATHER LOU WOLFE
did knowingly and intentionally possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectible amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, all in violation of 21 U.S.C. § 84l(a)(l).
COUNT 3
21 U.S.C. § 841(a)(l)
On or about February 28, 2020, in Whitley County, in the Eastern District of Kentucky, DAVID NICHOLAS EDELSTEIN, aka WHITEBREAD, did knowingly and intentionally possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectible amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, all in violation of21 U.S.C. § 84l(a)(l).
Before DAVID NICHOLAS EDELSTEIN, aka WHITEBREAD, committed the offense charged in this count, DAVID NICHOLAS EDELSTEIN, aka WHITEBREAD, had a final conviction for a serious drug felony, namely, a conviction under Kentucky Revised Statute § 2 l 8A. l 412, Trafficking in Controlled Substances First Degree (greater than 2 grams but less than 100 grams of heroin) for which he served more than 12 months of imprisonment and for which he was released from serving any term of imprisonment related to that offense within 15 years of the commencement of the instant offense.
FORFEITURE ALLEGATION 21 u.s.c. § 853
In committing the offenses alleged in this Indictment. the same being punishable by imprisonment for more than one year, DAVID NICHOLAS EDELSTEIN, aka WHITEBREAD, EDDIE MICHAEL FELTNER, ROBERT TYLER SMITH, and HEATHER LOU WOLFE used and intended to use the below-described property to commit and to facilitate the commission ofthe said controlled substance violations, and the below-described property constitutes proceeds obtained directly and indirectly as a result ofthe commission ofthe aforesaid violations of21 U.S.C. §§ 846 and 84l(a)(l), including, but not limited to, the following:
AMMUNITION:
42 rounds of .22LR caliber ammunition.
CURRENCY :
$970 in United States currency.
By virtue ofthe commission ofthe felony offenses charged in this Indictment, any and all interest DAVID NICHOLAS EDELSTEIN, aka WHITEBREAD, EDDIE MICHAEL FELTNER, ROBERT TYLER SMITH, and HEATHER LOU WOLFE has in the above-described property is vested in the United States and hereby forfeited to the United States of America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.