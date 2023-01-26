A Lexington Antuan Lamont Jackson, Jr., 32, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Monday, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
According to Jackson’s plea agreement, on December 14, 2021, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle, recovering a 9-milimeter pistol and three wrapped baggies of fentanyl. An additional search of Jackson’s residence found three additional firearms and 120 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, various drug trafficking paraphernalia, and $50,000 in cash. Jackson admitted to conspiring to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl, possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking.
Jackson pleaded guilty in October 2022.
Under federal law, Jackson must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the DEA and Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kiebler.
