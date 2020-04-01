WASHINGTON – Federal prison officials ordered a system-wide lockdown across the agency's 122 facilities in an attempt to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The directive, issued by Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, takes effect Wednesday and will last for at least 14 days.
"Inmates in every institution will be secured in their assigned cells/quarters to decrease the spread of the virus," the agency said Tuesday. "This modification to our action plan is based on health concerns, not disruptive inmate behavior."
The action by the nation's largest prison system comes just days after the bureau reported its first virus-related death in Louisiana, and as the numbers of infected inmates and staffers have increased.
