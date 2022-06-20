Packages shipped via FedEx had a small delay Monday as the delivery man was found passed out behind the wheel of his truck.
At 11 a.m., Clay County Sheriff’s Department chief deputy Clifton Jones, along with officer Wes Brumley responded to Manchester Square on a call that man was passed out behind the wheel of a FedEx box truck.
Upon arrival deputy Jones contacted Colton Withrow, 24, of East Bernstadt, Ky., and found him passed out and improperly parked, according to the arrest citation.
During the investigation, Jones woke Withrow and asked him to exit the vehicle. Withrow was observed as unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech.
The chief deputy determined Withrow was manifestly under the influence and a danger to himself and others and was placed under arrest.
During a search of Withrow, officers found a white pill bottle in his pocket containing a crystal-like substance and a green leaf substance with rolling papers. The deputies also found a glass pipe with white residue and a half-smoked marijuana joint in his possession.
Withrow was lodged in the Clay County Detention Center for improper parking; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance 1st (meth); drug paraphernalia (buy/poss.) and public intoxication.
