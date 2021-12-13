Federal kidnapping charges have been filed against two men with one being a former Clay County resident.
Stephen Jewell, 38, of London, formerly of Clay County and Joshua Mills, 38, no address listed, were indicted by a federal grand jury at London.
According to the indictment, on April 28 and 29th 2018, in Clay and Whitley counties, Jewell and Mills conspired together and with others to willfully and unlawfully kidnap, abduct, seize, and confine two victims for the purpose of assault. The indictment says the men “used a means, facility and instrumentality of interstate commerce, to wit: the Internet, Facebook, Interstate Highway 75, Kentucky Highway 80 and a Ford Expedition in committing the crime.
The charges stem from a federal drug investigation into Jake Messer, 38, and George Oscar Messer, 62, both of Whitley County. According to the affidavit filed in the Messer case, the kidnapping was over a drug deal.
If convicted, they will face any term of imprisonment up to life; not more than a $250,000 fine and not more than five years of supervised release.
