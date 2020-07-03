A Tri-County area man has been indicted for drug trafficking in Whitley and Laurel counties by a federal grand jury in London.
Rex Allen Fox, Jr. was charged with conspiring with others to knowingly and intentionally distributing 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
If convicted he will face not less than 10 years nor more than life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine and at least five year supervised release, according to the indictment.
