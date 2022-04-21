Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 20, 2022 at approximately 10:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith along with Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard arrested Andrew Eversole, 35 of Highway 638. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Smith was dispatched to a complaint of a male subject passed out in a vehicle at a business. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith made contact with the subject and a firearm was located on the subject’s person along with a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine along with a baggie of white pills. Through further investigation it was determined that the subject was a convicted felon and more illegal narcotics were located in the subject’s vehicle with another firearm under the seat. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson, K9 Officer Ryan Jackson and Sgt. Jeff Couch.
Andrew Eversole, 35 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of a handgun by a Convicted Felon
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified
