Felsie (Collett) Jackson

Felsie (Collett) Jackson, age 84, of London, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She was the mother of Tony Edward Jackson and wife Norma, Terry Rush and husband Tony, Vickie Hurley and husband Aaron all of London, Kentucky, and David Wayne Jackson and wife Devra of Manchester, Kentucky; the sister of Lois Crocket of Tazewell, Tennessee, Harold Collett of Pineville, Kentucky, and Dora Saylor of Fort Wayne, Indiana; the mother-in-law of Margaret Jackson of Barbourville, Kentucky. She was also blessed with twelve grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Jackson; by three children, Eugene Jackson, Jr., Roger Lee Jackson, and Vernon Wilk Jackson; by her siblings, Clarence Collett, Paul Collette, Arlen Collett, Walden Collett, and Molly Jackson. Funeral services for Felsie (Collett) Jackson will be conducted Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Thomas, Rev. Luther Collett, and Bro. Blake Rush officiating. Burial will follow at Jackson Family Cemetery. The family of Felsie (Collett) Jackson will receive friends at London Funeral Home after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Serving as pallbearers will be: Brian Rush, Jason Jackson, Aaron Hurley, Brody Reeder, Dustin Jackson, and Jayden Jackson. Honorary pallbearers are: Derrick Lawson and Gunner Jackson.

