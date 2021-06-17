Kentucky homeowners and renters in the 31 counties who had property damage or loss caused by the severe storms from Feb. 27 to March 14 can visit FEMA Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers to get face-to-face help. The counties are Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.
The centers will be open June 16-18 in Clay County and June 17-19 in Floyd and Lee counties. FEMA staff will be available to help with registration, answer questions about appeals and scan documents into applicants’ case files.
Open Wednesday to Friday, June 16–18:
- Clay County Community Center: 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962
