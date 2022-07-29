FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Commonwealth of Kentucky to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, beginning July 26, 2022, and continuing.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance to Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Brett H. Howard has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.
