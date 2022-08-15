State officials, including Gov. Andy Beshear, say too many Eastern Kentuckians seeking help in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding are being denied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Numerous denials have occurred here in Clay County also. We reached out to FEMA Media Relations Specialist Nate Custer for answers.
Custer provided information on how the process works and the reasons for denials.
It appears the main reason for denial is not having proper documentation for a claim.
The first step in getting assistance is filing a claim, Custer says.
Flood survivors who applies for assistance will then receive a letter from FEMA by either mail or via email.
The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. It is important to read the letter carefully because it will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.
Applicants may need to submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process an application for financial assistance. Examples of missing documentation may include:
• _Proof of insurance coverage
• _Settlement of insurance claims or denial letter from insurance provider
• _Proof of identity
• _Proof of occupancy
• _Proof of ownership
• _Proof that the damaged property was the applicant’s primary residence at the time of the disaster
If you have questions about your letter, visit a Disaster Recovery Center to get help clarifying what FEMA needs to continue processing the application. Or you can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362.
A FEMA inspection may be required to determine whether a home is safe, sanitary, accessible and functional.
FEMA considers the following factors in the home inspection:
• _Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system (HVAC).
• _Access and egress, including privately-owned roads, privately-owned bridges, and privately-owned docks.
• _Blocking, leveling, and anchoring of a mobile home, and reconnecting or resetting its sewer, water, electrical, oil, and fuel lines and tanks.
_The exterior of the home is structurally sound, including the doors, roof and windows.
• _The electricity, gas, heat, plumbing and sewer or septic systems function properly.
• _The interior’s habitable areas are structurally sound, including the ceiling and floors.
• _The home is capable of functioning for its intended purpose.
• _There is safe access to and from the home.
FEMA assistance is not the same as insurance. FEMA assistance only provides funds for basic work to make a home habitable, including items such as toilets, a roof, critical utilities, windows and doors.
REASONS FOR DENIAL
- There are several common reasons a survivor’s application may be deemed ineligible.
- FEMA assistance would duplicate benefits from other sources.
- There is more than one application filed for your household.
- FEMA was unable to verify that you are the homeowner.
- FEMA was unable to verify your occupancy.
- FEMA could not verify your identity.
- The damaged home may not be your primary residence.
- You have not submitted required documents or information.
- Insufficient damage: Your home is safe to occupy.
- You reported no damage to your home.
- You do not wish to move while repairs are made.
- Renters: If you live in an apartment and the owner requires you to leave so repairs can be made to the apartment or building, you should update your status with FEMA. You may be eligible for assistance.
- A FEMA inspector was unable to reach you at the contact information you provided..
- You failed to meet with the inspector.
- It is important to remember that any assistance provided by FEMA is supplemental and it’s focused on short-term, disaster-caused needs. FEMA grants are designed to make a damaged home safe, sanitary, and functional, however survivors are encouraged to appeal if additional needs are unmet. I do want to stress that by law, FEMA cannot provide funding to individuals or households for losses covered by insurance or any other source. Homeowner or rental insurance is the primary go-to defense during a disaster. Then if a survivor is uninsured or underinsured, FEMA assistance may be available. This is why it’s important insured survivors keep in touch with FEMA and submit a copy of their insurance settlement or denial letter. Eligibility for FEMA assistance cannot be determined until applicants provide their insurance settlement information. FEMA is just one piece of the puzzle. Recovery takes the whole community pulling together to get the job done. Neighbors helping neighbors, voluntary and faith-based groups, the private sector, and local, state and federal agencies such as FEMA, HUD, SBA, and the Army Corps of Engineers are all needed to help survivors recover from this disaster.
APPEAL PROCESS
Applicants who disagree with FEMA’s decision, or the amount of assistance, may submit an appeal letter and documents supporting their claim, such as a contractor’s estimate for home repairs.
FEMA cannot duplicate assistance provided by another source, such as insurance settlements. However, those who are underinsured may receive further assistance for unmet needs after insurance claims have been settled by submitting insurance settlement or denial documents to FEMA. FEMA does not provide assistance for insurance deductibles.
Appeals must be in writing. In a signed and dated letter, explain the reason(s) for the appeal. It should also include:
• _Applicant’s full name
• _Disaster number (DR-4663 for Kentucky)
• _Address of the pre-disaster primary residence
• _Applicant’s current phone number and address
• _The FEMA application number on all documents
If someone other than an applicant or co-applicant writes the appeal letter, that person must sign it and provide FEMA with a signed statement authorizing the individual to act on behalf of the applicant.
Letters must be postmarked within 60 days of the date of the determination letter. Appeal letters and supporting documents may be submitted to FEMA by fax or mail or via a FEMA online account. To set up an online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Apply Online” and follow the directions.
By mail: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD 20782-7055
