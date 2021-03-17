Members of the Federal Emergency Management Association are scheduled to visit Clay County this week, according to Emergency Management Service Director David Watson.
Watson told the fiscal court Thursday during their regular meeting that FEMA representatives would be in town to review Individual Assistance applications from residents of Clay County.
“It’s been a long time, maybe over 30 years, since FEMA granted individual assistance, but we are going to try,” he told the court.
Many residents were hit hard by the flood and some lost nearly everything they had, Watson advised the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.