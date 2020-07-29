The fifth COVID-19 death has been reported in Clay County today.
According to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department an 87-year-old female died today. The five include both confirmed and probable deaths, according to the CVDHD.
The agency also reports two new COVID-19 cases in the community and one probable case along with one hospitalized.
Manchester FCI also reports three new confirmed cases among inmates and one has been hospitalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.