Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 1, 2020 at approximately 2:30 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Ryan Hatfield, 30 of Belles Fork Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint involving the above mentioned subject and a juvenile in a physical altercation. Upon arrival and through investigation it was determined the subject had been in a physical altercation with a juvenile. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Ryan Hatfield, 30 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree
• Disorderly Conduct
