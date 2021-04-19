My job as your representation in the Kentucky House of Representatives is to make life better for this district and this state. All across America, and especially here in Kentucky, substance abuse is devastating our families and our communities. Many factors contributed to the epidemic we continue to face, and substance abuse has grown with the isolation created by COVID-19. In fact, latest national numbers of overdose deaths put us on track to surpass yearly totals during the height of the opioid epidemic.
The impact of substance abuse in Kentucky is alarming. According to a 2019 report from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, overdose deaths of Kentucky residents totaled 1,316 at the time of the report, compared to 1,247 in 2018. This is an increase of approximately five percent. A review of the cases autopsied by the Office of the Medical Examiner and toxicology reports submitted by Kentucky coroners indicates that in 2019, residents 35 to 44 years old were the largest demographic in overdose deaths, followed by the age group of 45 to 54.
Nationally, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the number of drug overdose deaths increased by nearly 5 percent from 2018 to 2019 and has quadrupled since 1999. Over 70 percent of the 70,630 deaths in 2019 involved an opioid. From 2018 to 2019, there were significant changes in opioid-involved death rates. Opioid-involved death rates increased by over 6 percent. Prescription opioid-involved death rates decreased by nearly 7 percent. Heroin-involved death rates decreased by over 6 percent. Synthetic opioid-involved death rates (excluding methadone) increased by over 15 percent.
We are fighting two health emergencies at the same time and it is important we use our resources effectively and efficiently. To do so, we approved HB 7. This measure establishes the Kentucky Recovery Ready Community Certification Program for cities and counties along with the establishment of membership and duties of the council. The purpose of the certification program is to provide a quality measure of a city's or county's recovery programs to assure the availability of high-quality recovery programs for those working to recover.
This session we also approved HB 427, which ensures that the settlement monies from any litigation against opioid manufacturers or distributors is used to benefit those most harmed by their practices. When settlements are reached, the terms of HB 427 call for half the proceeds to go to the state and half to localities, and the money is only to be used to combat the opioid epidemic. Over a hundred counties and some cities in Kentucky have brought suit against these manufacturers, citing business and marketing practices.
Of course, if you look at one of the primary factors related to substance abuse disorders, we are actually fighting three health emergencies. The link between mental illness and drug and alcohol dependency shows that our overdose deaths in Kentucky and across America are a problem downstream. Upstream is mental illness. Substance abuse is the most common and clinically important dual disorder among adults with severe mental illness. Studies show that 50 percent of people with a mental illness also have a substance abuse problem, and more than half with a substance abuse diagnosis also have a diagnosable mental illness.
During the 2021 Regular Session, the General Assembly passed meaningful mental health legislation that helps address the substance abuse problem upstream. HB 50 requires an insurer to handle treatment for a mental health condition in the same manner as treatment for a physical health condition and HB 448 expands the definition of "qualified mental health professional" as it relates to licensed clinical social workers, licensed marriage and family therapists, and credentialed professional counselors.
Kentuckians struggling with a substance use disorder, either themselves or within their families can call 1-833-8KY-HELP (1-833-859-4357) toll-free to speak with a live specialist about treatment options and available resources. And as always, I hope you will feel free to contact me with any questions or issues. I can be reached here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Please feel free to email me at Derek.Lewis@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information about any legislation passed in these last few remaining days of the 2021 Legislative Session, please visit the legislature's website legislature.ky.gov.
