Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 10, 2020 at approximately 4:40 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Charles Smith, 31 of Little Goose. The arrest occurred when Deputy Arnold responded to a complaint of two male subjects fighting with a baseball bat being involved. Upon arrival, Deputy Arnold conducted an investigation and determined that the above-mentioned subject was the aggressor and had taken a baseball bat and hit the male victim numerous times. Deputy Arnold noted once he told the above-mentioned subject he was under arrest, he became distraught and belligerent towards Deputy Arnold. After a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Chris Curry.
Charles Smith, 31 was charged with:
• Assault, 1st Degree
• Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Resisting Arrest
