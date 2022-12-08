The final piece of the 2015 Trevor Dykes murder will start being resolved at 1 p.m. Thursday in Clay Circuit Court.
Ashley Lawson, 30, of Double Creek, will stand trial for complicity to commit murder. She is the former girlfriend of Dykes and allegedly hatched a plan to have him killed.
Dykes was killed at his Goose Rock home after being gunned down by Roscoe Henson, 39, of Manchester. Henson entered a guilty plea to the crime and was sentenced to life imprisonment.
Lawson and her former boyfriend, Thomas Maricle, 43, concocted a plan to have Dykes killed to gain custody of a child they shared, according to Maricle. They hired Henson as the shooter in the scheme.
Maricle entered a guilty plea to criminal complicity to commit the murder.
According to the plea agreement, Maricle will serve 30 years in prison for his testimony against Lawson. Maricle has been incarcerated since 2015 and will get credit for his time served.
