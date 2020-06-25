Amy Jo King, 40, of Bybro, Ky., and Christopher A. Moore, 41, of Kite, Ky., were sentenced in court on Thursday to 262 months and 108 months, respectively, in federal prison, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for conspiracy and possession with intention to distribute methamphetamine.
King admitted that from August 2018 to November 2018, she conspired with Moore and Gregory Phillip Chaffins to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to their plea agreements, King made an arrangement with a methamphetamine dealer in Atlanta, Georgia, where she obtained more 500 grams of methamphetamine and distributed it to other dealers and users, including Moore and Chaffins, who sold it in Floyd, Knott, and Letcher Counties.
Chaffins was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison on Tuesday.
Under federal law, King, Moore, and Chaffins name must serve 85 percent of their prison sentence. Upon release, King will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years, and Moore will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for four years.
Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Division; and Commissioner Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police; jointly made the announcement.
The investigation was directed by the FBI and KSP. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Parman.
