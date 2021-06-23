Manchester Fire Department personnel further familiarized themselves with different techniques and the process of extricating patients from vehicles during a training exercise Tuesday.

"Not only training new firefighters but educating our personnel even further to better serve the citizens of Manchester and Clay County," fire chief Jason Nolan said. "Awesome training tonight with a lot of techniques and new ideas being learned!"

