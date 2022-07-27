Members of the Manchester/Horse Creek and Lockard‘a Creek fire departments are battling a fire on Pennington Hill Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses say the home was abandoned.
Fire on Pennington Hill
- Mark Hoskins
Mark Hoskins
Publisher, The Manchester Enterprise
