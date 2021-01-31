(Editor’s Note: A Montana firefighter was killed in March 1983 while battling a blaze on Hubbard’s Fork in the Goose Rock area.)
An airplane pilot was killed when his plane crashed while he was combatting a forest fire in a remote section of Clay County Saturday.
The pilot was identified as William Smothers, 37, of Billings, Montana, according to Charles Crail, public information spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service in Winchester.
Smothers was reportedly flying a B-26 tanker plane carrying liquid fertilizer chemical retardant he was dropping on a forest fire near Hubbard’s Fork, about 17 miles south of Manchester.
The pilot was the only person on the plane.
Two other forest service planes were flying in the area, but pilots did not know the cause of the plane crash, according to Crail.
The lead plane had been in contact with Smothers’ plane shortly before it went down, but no indication was given that the pilot knew that his plane would crash, according to officials.
The plane was owned by Lynch Air Packer Service and was contracted through the U.S. Forest Service to help combat forest fires in the county.
Company President John Lynch said his pilot had flown tankers for eight years—longer than any other Lynch pilot. He said the company regularly sends pilots on firefighting missions in various parts of the country. Smothers and three other pilots had flown to fire scenes in Kentucky and surrounding states about a week ago.
“It was just a routine job; he did it every day,” Lynch said.
The plane, which must fly as low as 150 feet to drop the chemical, may have been going too slow as it entered the turn, Lynch said. He said there was no apparent mechanical failure.
The pilot’s body was sent to Louisville for an autopsy and the pilot’s history is being investigated in attempts to determine the cause of the crash, according to Crail.
Air safety investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board based in Atlanta are investigating the crash.
The cause of the plane crash has not been officially determined and U.S. Forest Service spokesmen expect the investigation to take several months.
The B-26 was a converted World War II bomber from a tanker base in Asheville, North Carolina.
The airplane crash was reported to local officials by U.S. Forest Service workers soon after the plane went down.
Some of the first to arrive at the site were Sheriff Harold Sizemore, State Trooper Doug Hysinger and Coroner Benny “Monk” Smith, who helped remove the body from the wreckage.
Before the plane crashed, it dropped 400 gallons of the chemical on the fire and about 1,200 gallons of the chemical was aboard the plane when it crashed, Crail said.
Forest officials said that approximately 182 acres of land burned in the Hubbard’s Fork area last weekend and estimated that 20 acres of the land belonging to the government and the rest is private land.
Howard Hann, with the U.S. Forest Service in Peabody, said that the agency can battle forest fires that threaten public land as was the case in the Hubbard Fork fire.
