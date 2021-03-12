Fire and rescue coverage could be in jeopardy after the proposal to help the county’s struggling fire departments was delayed Thursday by the fiscal court during their regular monthly meeting.
A proposal to add $40 to property tax bills had been discussed to help fund the fire departments. On Thursday, court members voted to have the proposal put on the ballot of the next General Election to allow voters to decide if the fee should be placed. The $40 fee was cheaper than current fire dues of $50 per residence.
Some court members say they felt it was too heavy a burden for taxpayers to withstand, in contrast the county’s workforce continues to pay the one percent occupational tax passed in the mid-90’s by the court that was to generate over $1 million per year.
The $40 fee, which was optional to pay, was to replace fire dues at all departments with the exception being Manchester Fire Department. Their fees are built into the water bills inside their coverage area.
Fire department representatives met with the fiscal court last month and advised them of the financial issues they’re all suffering from. Many said without help they did not see how departments would be able to continue providing coverage.
An emergency meeting is set for Friday afternoon with all fire department chiefs. Some say the lack of support shown by the fiscal court could lead to diminished coverage for the citizens by the department.
The fire departments and rescue squad have been vital to the county especially for the last several weeks. 16 people were rescued from flood waters by the swift water rescue team two weeks ago.
The volunteer fire departments also worked throughout the flood and ice storm to help citizens in their coverage areas. The volunteers also spent Christmas Eve helping stranded motorists all over the county due to a heavy snowstorm.
Many of the volunteer services provided by area fire departments such as lift assists with the county ambulance service, extrication during automobile accidents, traffic duties such as tree removal and directing traffic are just a few of the things that will now fall upon other agencies and the fiscal court to provide.
Nothing has been finalized by the fire departments on how they will continue to provide coverage and will be discussed in today’s meeting.
We will provide more updates as they become available on this developing situation.
