Health department officials have confirmed Clay County’s first COVID-19 death.
Betty Gray, 69, of Goose Rock, died early Tuesday morning, according to reports. She was the second person in the county to be diagnosed with the virus.
Mrs. Gray had other underlying issues before she contacted the virus, family members say.
Christie Green, Public Health Director for the Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed the passing of Mrs. Gray.
Last week a Laurel Creek family had several members diagnosed with the virus including a 43-year-old female, three-year-old male, 14-year-old male and a 68-year-old female. The family has been self-isolating and managing the symptoms at home.
No other cases have been reported in Clay County over the last 10 days, according to the CVDHD.
