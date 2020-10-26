From Clay County High School:
First 9 week grades are complete!
Grades for the first nine weeks at Clay County High School are complete. If you want to see your grades, you can do this one of three ways:
1. Log on to the Parent Portal through Infinite Campus. There you can access posted grades as well as on-going grades, assignments, attendance, etc. If you need Infinite Campus login information, contact the Clay County Board of Education.
2. Call or email and request a report card from our Guidance Counselor, Christy Rice. She will email you a copy, and her email address is christy.rice@clay.kyschools.us.
3. Printed copies will be available at school, Tuesday, Oct 27 from 8-3. Just stop at the guard shack and notify them that you’re picking up a report card.
As always, if you have any questions, just call the main office at school, 606-598-3737. Thanks!
