Clay County Tennis will have five players playing in the State Tennis Tournament in Lexington, Ky on June 1-3. Tayton Baker in Boys Singles, John Combs and Lucus Denman in Boys Doubles, and Mary Carson Higgins and Sydney Sester in Girls Doubles.
Clay County had a very good week at the 13th Region Tennis Tournament held at Whitley County this past week. Tayton Baker (4 seed) finished in the final four despite having to battle the stomach virus. He lost to the overall 2 seed from Corbin, a player he had defeated earlier in the year.
The doubles team of John Combs and Lucus Denman defeated 2 seeded teams (Whitley County and North Laurel) to advance to the semi finals where they lost to the overall 1 seed from Corbin. Both sets against North Laurel were tiebreakers.
The girls doubles team of Mary Carson Higgins and Sydney Sester advanced to the semi finals where they lost to the overall 1 seed from Corbin. All of these semi finalists qualify to play in the State Tournament.
Jordan Begley (5 seed) made it to the quarter final round where he lost to the overall 1 seed from Corbin.
Elly Rader (4 seed) also made it to the quarter final round where she lost in a very close match to Barbourville.
Rachel Davidson won her first round match but also had to go up against the overall 1 seed in the 2nd round where she lost to the eventual region champion.
The boys team had a total of 8 points which was good enough to finish 3rd overall behind Corbin and Knox Central
They girls team had a total of 6 points which was 4th best in the region. Behind Corbin, North Laurel, and Whitley County
First Round - Girls Singles – Rachel Davidson CC def. Amber Meadows Williamsburg 6-0, 6-0
Ellly Rader had a bye
Second Round - Lyndsay Jones Corbins def. Rachel Davidson CC 6-0, 6-0
Elly Rader CC def. Juliana Hawley OBI 6-4, 6-7(4) 10-1 in a tiebreaker
Quarterfinals – Sarah Smith Barbourville def Elly Rader CC 7-6(4) 6-4
Girls Doubles – Finley/Hoskins South Laurel def Sophia Adams/Liberty Wagers CC 6-2,6-2
Mary Carson Higgins/Sydney Sester had a bye
Second Round – Mary Carson Higgin/Sydney Sester CC def. Brock/Howard North Laurel 6-2,6-4
Quarterfinals – Mary Carson Higgins CC/Sydney Sester CC def. Kemper/Wilson South Laurel 6-2,6-1
Semifinals – Morton/Morton Corbin def. Mary Carson Higgins/Sydney Sester CC 6-2-6-2
First Round Boys Singles – Both Tayton Baker and Jordan Begley had a Bye
Second Round – Alex Smith Knox Central def. Jordan Begley CC 6-0,6-0
Tayton Baker CC def. Kaleb Abner Knox Central 6-3,6-4
Quarterfinals – Tayton Baker CC def. Kalep Rose Whitley County 6-0,6-0
Semifinals – Camden Harris Corbin def. Tayton Baker CC 6-1,6-2
Boys Doubles First Round – Johnson/Kemper South Laurel def. James Combs/Luke Gregory CC 6-2, 6-0
John Combs and Lucus Denman had a bye
Second Round – John Combs/Lucus Denman def. Patel/Frees Whitley County 6-2, 6-4
Quarterfinals – John Combs/Lucus Denman def. Harbaugh/Walton North Laurel 7-6 (5) 7-6 (4)
Semifinals – Maguet/Koen Corbin def. John Combs/Lucus Denman CC 6-0,6-0
The Regional Champions were: Boys singles – Alex Smith Knox Central; Boys Double – Maguet/Koen Corbin; Girls Singes – Lindsay Jones Corbin; Girls Double – Morton/Morton Corbin
