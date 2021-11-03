On November 2, 2021 at approximately 10:00 AM the Clay County Sheriff’s Office along with Manchester City Police executed a search warrant on a residence off of Upper Rader Road following up an investigation conducted by the Clay County Sheriff Office. During the execution of the search warrant law enforcement personnel arrested 6 individuals along with locating numerous guns, suspected methamphetamine, narcotics and an active methamphetamine lab. The pictures includes are courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center and Clay County Sheriff Office.
Johnathan Brumley, 48 of Upper Rader Road
• Serving Clay County Indictment Warrant
Lois Hunter, 59 of Upper Rader Road
• Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
• Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree
Dreamer Ramsey, 20 of Upper Rader
• Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense
• Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
William Burkhart, 33 of Sacker Road
• Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
Frankie Hunter, 40 of Upper Rader
• Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
• Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense
• Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
• Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
Bige Hunter, 58 of Upper Rader
• Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
• Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
• Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
