Five people were indicted by the Clay Grand Jury this week.
-Wayne Moore, 71, was involved in a traffic accident in February. Moore allegedly was driving intoxicated and entered the scene of a fatality accident on U.S. north 421 nearly striking police officers, emergency personnel and wrecker employees.
He was indicted on 11 charges including three counts of wanton endangerment 1st; no registration receipt; no registration plate; DUI 2nd offense; criminal mischief 2nd; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; careless driving; failure to maintain insurance second offense.
-Eric Miller, 39, was indicted on two separate incidents. The first allegedly occurred in March 2020 when he stole a Ford Mustang belonging to Flora Word. He was indicted for burglary 2nd; criminal mischief 1st and persistent felony offender. Miller’s second incident was May 1, 2020 when he committed assault 3rd (police officer) when he intentionally and wantonly backed an into the cruiser of city policeman Antonio Dotson. He was also indicted for criminal mischief 1st; fleeing or evading police 1st; persistent felony offender.
-Brooklynn Hicks, 24, allegedly exposed a child under the age of 12 to methamphetamine and broken meth pipes, according to the indictment. She is charged with wanton endangerment 1st and assault in the 1st.
-Andrew Hicks, 25, and Jason Kish, 31, were indicted on drug and traffic related charges. Hicks was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st; possession of a controlled substance; operating vehicle on expired operator’s license; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; criminal complicity to trafficking a controlled substance; reckless driving.
Kish faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 2nd and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
