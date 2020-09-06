Five Kentucky State Parks were recognized as part of Kentucky Living’s “Best in Kentucky” awards. My Old Kentucky Home, Green River Lake, Dale Hollow Lake, Cumberland Falls and John James Audubon were featured as part of this year’s virtual awards ceremony.
“Kentucky State Parks offer a variety of recreational activities that families can enjoy while continuing to engage in social distancing,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Our parks are full of adventure for Kentuckians of all ages, and we guarantee that if you visit a state park, you will not be disappointed.”
Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park in Burkesville was awarded 1st place for golf course. Dale Hollow Lake is an outstanding vacation setting within a 3,400-acre state park. The park lies along the southern border of Kentucky and set on Dale Hollow Lake with 620 miles of shoreline.
Green River Lake State Park in Campbellsville was 1st place winner for camping spot. The entire campground sits along the shoreline of Green River Lake with 167 RV campsites and 60 primitive/tent sites.
My Old Kentucky Home State Park in Bardstown is a new inductee into the Best of Kentucky Hall of Fame after being voted the number one designation of historical landmark/museum site for three consecutive years. The park also received a 2nd place award for best historic site.
“Each of our state parks offer a unique experience for families to enjoy,” said Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “State parks serve as the perfect family getaway for Kentuckians looking to travel and stay close to home.”
Other Kentucky State Parks recognized include:
- John James Audubon State Park in Henderson received 2nd place for museum and 3rd place for adventure.
- Cumberland Falls State Resort Park near Corbin received 2nd place for day trips.
Kentucky is home to 45 state parks including 17 resort parks. State parks span over 48,000 acres and offer 300 miles of hiking trails. Park visitors have access to a number of outdoor recreational activities including hiking, biking and horseback riding.
“We’re proud of all of our state parks and the people who work there to make every guest experience one to remember,” said Department of Parks Commissioner Haley Conway. “We appreciate our guests recognizing how unique our parks are and invite Kentuckians to come visit.”
To learn more about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov. For the latest state park updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For travelers planning a Kentucky getaway, discover the Bluegrass State by downloading the Kentucky Official Visitor’s Guide.
