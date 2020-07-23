To say COVID-19 is exploding in Clay County may be an understatement. Five more cases were reported today by the Cumberland Valley District Health Department and one of those is at the Manchester Federal Corrections Institute.
Clay also has two probable cases, seven recovered and one hospitalized. The FCI has 43 inmates positive with five staff members and one person hospitalized.
The county now has 70 active cases with 78 listed as recovered. Overall, Clay is listed with 151 cases.
