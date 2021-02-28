Issued by the National Weather Services-Flash Flood Warning Until 745 AM EST Monday.
At 822 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving across the region. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in portions of the warned are this evening.
Some locations that will experience flooding include... Somerset, London, Hazard, Whitesburg, Manchester, Hyden, Letcher, Bath, Cumberland, Jenkins, Elkhorn City, Wheelwright, Fleming-Neon, Lynch, Burnside, Pippa Passes, Benham, Vicco, Blackey and Wendover. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
