A man who got a flat tire on his vehicle while reportedly banging it along Hal Rogers Parkway was arrested by London police for driving under the influence.
Michael David Angel, 49, of Highway 1524, Manchester, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. on June 16 on South Laurel Road by London Police Officer Hobie Daugherty.
According to Ofc. Daugherty’s report, police were dispatched to Hal Rogers Parkway to investigate calls about a vehicle driving erratic on the parkway and almost hitting several vehicles head on.
Ofc. Daugherty located the suspect vehicle at the Circle K on South Laurel Road. Angel was knelt down next to the vehicle attempting to inflate a flat tire. It appeared the vehicle had struck something due to damage on both passenger side wheels, and fresh scrape marks on the tire’s sidewall.
Upon speaking to Angel, Ofc. Daugherty said it was apparent he was under the influence of an unknown intoxicant. He failed several sobriety tests and was arrested for driving under the influence.
Angel also had active arrest warrants for first degree wanton endangerment and fourth degree assault.
