On December 31, 2019 at approximately 12:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Quintin Metcalf, 33 of North Highway 421 and Justin Mann, 30 of Hogskin Road. The arrest occurred when Sheriff Robinson responded to a complaint of a possible accident involving a silver vehicle on Harris Hollow Road. Upon arrival of the area, Sheriff Robinson located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle accelerated with intent to flee. The vehicle then stopped a brief distance away and when Sheriff Robinson and Deputy Dewey Grubb exited their vehicle the driver accelerated again at which time almost struck Sheriff Robinson and Deputy Grubb. The vehicle continued through a yard of a residence where the driver then bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a lengthy foot pursuit, Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs located the subject attempting to hide. After a brief struggle, the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. At the residence, Sheriff Robinson located a male subject who had an active Clay County Indictment Warrant. The driver of the vehicle was wanted for escapee with nationwide extradition who was serving a sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine. Once at the Clay County Detention Center, Sheriff Robinson located an assortment of narcotics, methamphetamine and U.S. Currency. Assisting with pursuit and arrest was Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith, Sheriff Deputy Derick Carr, Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs and Kentucky State Police Trooper Don Trosper. The photos attached are provided by Sheriff Robinson and the Clay County Detention Center.
Quintin Metcalf, 33 was charged with:
• Fleeing or Evading Police 1st (Motor Vehicle)
• Fleeing or Evading Police 1st (On Foot)
• Resisting Arrest
• Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Police Officer)
• Reckless Driving
• Trafficking a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
• Promoting Contraband 1st Degree
• Fugitive- Warrant not Required
Justin Mann, 30 was charged with:
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance
• Serving Clay County Indictment Warrant
