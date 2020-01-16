Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 16, 2020 at approximately 9:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Matthew Mathis, 23 of North Highway 421. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley was on routine patrol on Highway 472 when he attempted to conduct a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Once Deputy Brumley activated his emergency lights the driver of the car accelerated with intent to evade Deputy Brumley. The driver of the car proceeded to evade over a mile and half when the vehicle came to a stop on Keith Lane. Upon contact with the driver, Deputy Brumley conducted an investigation at which time the driver was determined to be under the influence. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Matthew Mathis, 23 was charged with:
• Operating Motor vehicle under the influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC
• Failure to or Improper Signal
• Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle)
• No Operator License
