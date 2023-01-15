Even though it’s been months since the Oneida flooding, survivors are still needing help.
The Long-Term Recovery Committee met Friday morning at the Axis to discuss the progress of those affected.
The committee said they started off with 36 families in need and are now down to 12.
Members gave updates on each family and what help is still needed.
The committee, consisting of various individuals representing organizations, spoke about projects and securing funding to help victims.
David Watson, of AdventHealth, gave a detailed report on the progress and spoke about the completion of several projects.
41 families needed major home improvements from the flooding and the number is now down to eight, according to committee chair DeAnn Stivers Allen.
Everything hasn’t gone smooth with helping the victims.
Watson spoke about constructing a temporary bridge, so a victim had access to his home. When they applied with FEMA for the construction of a new bridge, it was denied due to the temporary entrance.
“But this entrance is not suitable to move a mobile home onto it,” he said.
It was also noted only three residents in the Oneida area received the maximum benefit package from FEMA.
The committee needs volunteers for future disasters, Allen said.
“We want to get at least one team from every community in the area to work with victims when an event occurs,” she said. “By working with local people, there’s a bond of trust within our citizens to provide help. We need teams, so all this doesn’t fall upon one person in a community.”
Plans are now underway to host training for these volunteers in February.
“We would like to get these teams in place before possible flooding in the spring,” Allen added.
The goal is having a long-term structure in place to help Clay County.
“We’ve talked about this in the past, but when the need ended the committees and help faded away,” Watson said. “We need long-term stability to ensure this goes forward to meet our county’s needs.”
If anyone is interested in being a team member, please contact DeAnn Allen or Randy Craft.
FEMA REIMBURSEMENTS
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has reimbursed Clay County residents over $1.7 million since the Oneida flooding.
According to statistics provided by FEMA:
· 370 homeowners and renters have been approved for $1,758,548 in federal grants through FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program.
This includes:
· $1,607,153 in Housing Assistance grants for home repair, home replacement, and/or rental assistance.
· $151,395 in Other Needs Assistance grants to replace essential household items and for other critical disaster-related costs.
· 149 homeowners and renters have been approved for rental assistance.
· 8 survivors have not provided FEMA with the necessary information from their insurance settlements to complete their disaster assistance registration.
Those receiving rental assistance through FEMA need to reapply immediately.
IF you have an appeal pending or haven’t received FEMA benefits please reach out to the Long-Term Recovery Committee.
