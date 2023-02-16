A Flood Watch is now in effect for most of eastern Kentucky through tonight. An additional 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected through the first half of the night across most of the area. However, a narrow swath of significantly higher rainfall is possible if showers and storms persistently train over the same locations. Severe thunderstorms are also possible, mainly this afternoon and evening.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.