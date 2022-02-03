Hang on tight folks, we could be in for a wild ride over the next 24 hours!
We will kick things off this morning with a flood watch and finish up in 24 hours with possible ice! The following is the weather advisories issued for Clay County:
--FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky. WHEN...Through Friday morning. IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall are expected through this evening. 1.5 inches to 2.5 inches of rainfall is expected. This rainfall, combined with moist soil due to rain that has fallen since Wednesday will lead to significant runoff.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY...
WHAT...Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly mixing with sleet and snow. Total ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch in deeper valleys and one to two tenths on ridges. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation is anticipated. WHERE...Portions of northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. WHEN...From 1 AM to 3 PM EST Friday. IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially over the higher elevations. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.
