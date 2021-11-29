Flora L. Tompkins, 95, of Tiffin, passed away at 5:46 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Pickerington.
Flora was born May 22, 1926, in Jackson County, Kentucky, to the late Lewis and Lydia (Powell) Lakes. She married Ralph E. Tompkins in Clay County, Kentucky, February 1, 1947, and he preceded her in death February 6, 1973.
Survivors include her children, Donna (Art) Loescher of Buckeye, Arizona, Ralph Edwain "Ed" (Carol) Tompkins of Chandler, Arizona, Linda (Tim) Kuenzli of Pickerington, Shirley Tompkins of Buckley, Washington, Patricia (Jeff) Mortensen of Reynoldsburg, Jim Tompkins-MacLaine of San Diego, California and Carolyn Tompkins of Tiffin, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Flora retired from food administration at 181 House in Tiffin. After retirement, Flora worked as a caregiver for the elderly in the area. Over her life, she was a seamstress making many alterations and a babysitter for many children in the area. Flora was a member of First Baptist Church in Tiffin for over 40 years.
Flora was an amazing person and incredibly loved. Flora's faithfulness was her testament to God. Her faith in him never, ever wavered and she loved to work the earth and plant. She taught her children to look for everyday miracles, to find faith in the smallest of seeds and that with God, friends, love and determination, you could come through anything. Flora was the strongest, most capable, non-stoppable, unflappable woman of faith. She was kind and fair, she was funny and thoughtful.
Flora was preceded in death by her parents, husband and nine siblings.
Funeral services for Flora will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. Visitation for family and friends will be 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The family would like anyone attending the services to please wear a facial covering. Burial will follow the services on Tuesday at Fairmont cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland ProMedica Hospice, 907 W. State St., Fremont OH 43420 or sent to Heartland ProMedica Hospice of Circleville, 116 Morris Rd. Suite B, Circleville OH 43113.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.
