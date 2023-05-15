Florence Jones, 78, of Manchester, KY, Saturday, May 13th, at Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Florence was born in Manchester, KY on November 14, 1944, a daughter of the late Dory Eversole and Charles Jones, Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Solomon Jones and her daughter, Christine Collins, both of Manchester, KY.
Florence is also survived by two sisters, Lucy Roark, and Irene Gibson, both of Manchester, KY; by her grandchildren: Brittany Danielle Roberts and Erin Nicole Jackson; her great-grandchildren: Ayden Alexander Collins and Adalynn Jackson; as well as 5 Nieces, 2 nephews, and a host of great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Florence is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Jones, Jr. "Sweet" and her sister, Ruby Stevens
Services for Florence will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, May 17th at Britton Funeral Home, with George Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at the Jones Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 16th at Britton Funeral Home.
