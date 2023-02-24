Florence Marie Hayes, age 63, of London, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
She leaves behind three children, Jeremy Hayes & wife Stefanie of Manchester, KY, Brandon Hayes & wife Amber of London, KY, Stephanie Hayes & fiancé Jay Taylor of London, KY; seven grandchildren, Alison Hayes, Sophia Caldwell, Taylor Hayes, Zoey Hayes, Gemma Hayes, Zayden Hayes, Kaiden Helton; two siblings, Rosemary Spencer of London, KY, Yevonnie Middleton of Girdler, KY; special friends, Dennis White, Melanie Burwinkle; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Dale Hayes; her parents, Thomas Edwin Gibbs and Mary Etta Jackson Gibbs; and by a special friend, Frances McClure.
Florence was a school bus driver for Laurel County Schools for 13 years. She was a member of Skaggs Creek Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky. She enjoyed scrapbooking, having bon fires and being with her family. She also loved going to the beach.
Funeral services for Florence Marie Hayes will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Skaggs Creek Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky. Burial will follow at Skaggs Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Jeremy Hayes, Brandon Hayes, Daryl Jewell, Darin Jewell, Josh Noble and Jake Noble. Honorary pallbearers are Jay Taylor and Mike Zeh. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 24, 2023 beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Donations may be made in person, by phone, by mail or through the following link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=L7XPU9REK2R5C
The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
